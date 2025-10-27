Police in Gwynedd are appealing for witnesses following what they describe as a road rage incident and collision near temporary traffic lights.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening, 21 October in Penrhyndeudraeth between 8.20pm and 9pm.
Officers from North Wales Police say: “We are appealing for witnesses to a road rage and road traffic collision incident in Penrhyndeudraeth.
“The incident has occurred on the A487 through Penrhyndeudraeth, in the vicinity of Heol Eryri and Stryd y Castell on the approach to the temporary traffic lights.
“The vehicles involved were a Black BMW and a White Mini Cooper S.
“If you were in the area or have any information, please contact us quoting reference 25000866186.”
