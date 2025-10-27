Police have launched investigation following reports of a person dropping rocks onto passing vehicles from a flyover on a Gwynedd bypass.
PC Roberts from North Wales Police’s North Gwynedd division says they are investigating reports that rocks were dropped from a bridge on the A487 Bontnewydd Bypass on Sunday, 19 October between 2pm and 2.30pm.
PC Roberts said: "Were you driving through the area at that time? Did you see anything suspicious? Even better — do you have dash cam footage of your journey over the bypass?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Roberts at North Wales Police by calling 101 and quoting reference C162655.
The bypass was completed in 2022 at a cost of £139 million.
