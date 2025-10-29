In the first Iaith i Bawb event, Cymraeg learners and fluent speakers are invited to the day-long event on Saturday 1 November.
The day will include short Welsh language films, a buffet lunch, a Welsh language class and even a Welsh language scavenger hunt around the town.
The event is open to all, from those just starting out to those already fluent, with chances to practice your Cymraeg for the whole day, from discussing the Welsh films, to the We Learn Welsh class and even over lunch.
The event begins at 10.30am - tickets are £25 and include lunch and the evening performance.
Tickets for the evening only are £10, starting at 7pm.
