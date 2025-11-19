Police are appealing for information following an incident in Pwllheli.
NWP Gwynedd South are seeking the identity of the person in the picture above.
“We would like to speak with them around an incident in Pwllheli on 4th October,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000817176 .
“We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
