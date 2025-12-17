A Llandysul man who appeared in court to plead guilty to driving with a cocktail of drugs in his system will be sentenced in the New Year.
Liam Michael Woodcraft, of Ardengrove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Nissan Juke on the B4559 at Llanfihangel-ar-Arth on 28 June this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Woodcraft had ketamine, cocaine, and cannabis in his blood – all exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Woodcraft is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January and was handed an interim driving ban ahead of sentencing.
