POLICE say they have 'growing concerns' for a Pwllheli woman who has not been seen since May.
35-year-old Louisa was reported sincing from the Pwllheli area since 19 June.
She was last seen on 23 May when she was believed to have travelled from Pwllheli to Manchester by train, and then is believed to have gone to Manchester and Heathrow airport on 24 May.
Anyone who may have seen Louisa, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to get in touch with officers at North Wales Police on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 45965