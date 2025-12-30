Jan retired from the NHS at the end of 2021 and has been living in Lesotho for the last four years as a full-time volunteer. She is a co-founder of the Physiotherapy and Outreach Program Lesotho (POP Lesotho) which works with children with disabilities, with a particular focus on children with cerebral palsy. The project has brought meaningful change to hundreds of Lesotho’s most vulnerable children by improving their access to appropriate assistive technology, rehabilitative services and education. The MBE will be presented to Jan in Lesotho.