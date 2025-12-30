A former Aberdyfi Outward-Bound instructor and Welsh NHS physiotherapist, a photographer, and a member of the police are among those people from Gwynedd to have received a New Year Honour from the King.
Jan Jeffrey, volunteer physiotherapist in Lesotho, a former Aberdyfi Outward-Bound instructor and Welsh NHS physiotherapist, has been awarded an MBE for services to children with disabilities in Lesotho. Janet is named on the New Year Honours 2026 Overseas and International List.
Janet is the founder of a physiotherapy outreach programme for children in Lesotho.
Jan started working as a volunteer physiotherapist in Lesotho on the Wales for Africa International Learning Opportunities program in 2016 and returned with the Dolen Cymru link in subsequent years. The Dolen Cymru Link was initiated by the Welsh Government in 1985 to form a close friendship with Lesotho and bring together people who want to make lasting positive changes in their communities.
Jan retired from the NHS at the end of 2021 and has been living in Lesotho for the last four years as a full-time volunteer. She is a co-founder of the Physiotherapy and Outreach Program Lesotho (POP Lesotho) which works with children with disabilities, with a particular focus on children with cerebral palsy. The project has brought meaningful change to hundreds of Lesotho’s most vulnerable children by improving their access to appropriate assistive technology, rehabilitative services and education. The MBE will be presented to Jan in Lesotho.
As a non-profit company registered in Lesotho, Janet’s organisation relies entirely on donations to support its work. It is very grateful to local fund-raising initiatives over the years, particularly in Aberdyfi, which has raised thousands of pounds to help sustain the project and improve the lives of hundreds of children with disabilities in Lesotho.
Temporary Inspector Jason Diamond has been recognised in the New Years Honours with the award of the KPM (King’s Police Medal) for his outstanding service and unwavering commitment to reducing road casualties, particularly those involving motorcyclists.
Raised in Blaenau Ffestiniog, T/Inspector Diamond has served North Wales Police for the entirety of his almost 30 years’ service.
He began his career in January 1997 working in the Caernarfon and Porthmadog area before joining the Traffic Department at Dolgellau in March 2000. He was then promoted to the rank of Sergeant and worked as part of the response team in Gwynedd South as well as Custody.
In 2010 he joined the Royal Residence Protection Team when the Prince and Princess of Wales lived on Anglesey and returned to the Roads Policing Unit in 2013.
Most of his career has been with the Operational Support Services (OSS) Team as part of the Roads Policing Unit (later becoming the Roads Crime Unit) gaining vast experience in dealing with serious and fatal road traffic collisions.
He has also led operationally on North Wales Police’s Op Darwen campaign (which was later renamed Op Apex), helping to drive improvements through education and engagement, working closely with riders and partners to improve awareness, influence behaviour and help make the roads safer for vulnerable road users.
T/Inspector Diamond said: “I feel privileged to have been a police officer for the last 30 years, working in the Gwynedd South area as well as being part of the Operational Support Services team.
“Throughout my career I’ve been fortunate to work with dedicated colleagues, especially the teams I have been lucky enough to supervise. I would like them to know that they have helped me as much as I may have helped them, and I’ll always be grateful for that.
“From sadly dealing with countless serious and fatal collisions and leading the force with our motorcycling road safety campaign to working with committed partners, I am incredibly honoured and humbled to receive this honour.”
Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “I am delighted that Jason has been recognised in this year’s Honours list. This honour recognises not only exceptional policing service, but also his significant and lasting contribution to protecting vulnerable road users, leading on our Op Darwen/Apex road safety campaign.
“He is held in the highest regard by his colleagues, especially those on the Roads Crime Unit and on behalf of North Wales Police, I offer my warmest congratulations to him for this very worthy recognition.”
Over the last 12 months he has been working closely with the Eryri National Park, Mountain Rescue Teams and local communities as Temporary Inspector – looking at public safety campaigns, particularly around responsible tourism and looking at issues such as anti-social behaviour and general preparedness for visitors enjoying Eryri’s most popular areas.
He will receive his award at a ceremony in 2026.
Other Gwynedd residents named in the King Charles’ list include Susan Elisabeth Flood from Bala. The photographer, filmmaker, author and explorer who receives an OBE for services to Conservation, to Science and to the Natural World.
An MBE goes to Julia Patricia Gordon Jones, Caernaerfon. The Professor of Conservation Science, School of Environmental and Natural Sciences receives the MBE for services to the Environment.
Also receiving an MBE IS Katy Louise Woodington, from Bangor for services to the Charitable and Energy Sectors.
BEMs go to Caernarfon’s Elisabeth Kathleen Pugh and John Wassell, co-founders and producers of, Walk the Plank, for services to the Arts.
