Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said: “We are looking for Llyr, 14 years old.
“He was last seen in Tal Y Bont, Bangor, on the 27th June.
“He is wearing a grey hoodie with a car emblem, black tracksuit bottoms, black and white Nike trainers and has a small Adidas cross body bag.
“If you have seen Llyr, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 or via webchat - quoting ref O101497.”
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