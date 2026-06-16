Poundstretcher will open a new store in Gwynedd this week, creating up to 17 new jobs.
It takes over the former Original Factory Shop in the Menai Centre at 9am this Thursday, 18 June.
The store will be opened at 9am by Bangor Mayor, Delyth Russell. The first 100 customers through the doors will get a free goody bag.
Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher Chief Executive Officer, said: “Household budgets remain under pressure, so we are committed to expanding our store network and making it easier for even more people to access quality products at prices starting from only 69p. We’re thrilled to be opening in Bangor and can’t wait to welcome shoppers through our doors in the Menai Centre on June 18th.”
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