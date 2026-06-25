The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for North Wales has been to Gwynedd to highlight his commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB).
He visited Bangor ahead of ASB Awareness Week. Organised by community safety organisation Resolve, the awareness week (29 June-6 July) is a national campaign bringing together housing, policing, local government, charities and community partners to shine a spotlight on ASB, strengthen local responses, and amplify the rights of victims.
During a walkabout of Bangor with Gwynedd North District Inspector Jamie Owens, the PCC discussed ongoing work to address issues raised by local residents, including ASB, environmental crime and burglary.
The PCC and District Inspector Owens also discussed concerns around student property burglaries. In response, and in partnership with Bangor University a new student safety hub will be established at Pontio from September, aimed at supporting and engaging with the student community and helping to prevent crime.
The PCC said: “ASB has a real impact on people’s quality of life, and it is something I hear about regularly when I’m out in our communities. I am determined to ensure it is addressed through strong partnership working and effective policing, which is a cornerstone of ASB Awareness Week across Great Britain.
“It was very valuable to see first-hand the work being done in Bangor, and to hear about the proactive steps officers are taking – from increased use of PSPOs to designing out crime and engaging with students. This reflects the wider work happening across North Wales to keep our communities safe.”
Inspector Jamie Owens added: “We are committed to tackling ASB and working closely with partners to address the issues that matter most to our communities. The use of new tools and targeted operations is helping us respond more effectively, and initiatives like the student hub will further strengthen our engagement and prevention work.”
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