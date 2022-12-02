Police are appealing for information about repeated criminal damage to public toilets in Borth.
A spate of vandalism has swept Borth with thousands of pounds worth of damage being done to village property.
Ceredigion County Council has had to close the public toilets by the lifeboat station just off the high street.
Several windows have been smashed and a door handle has been ripped off.
Police released the following statement: “Police are investigating criminal damage caused to a contactless payment unit at Borth, Pantyfedwen Public Toilets sometime on Wednesday 23 November.
“This is the third time the public toilets have been damaged this month.
“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”