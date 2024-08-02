AN investigation has ben launched following a fire in Lampeter town centre.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Lampeter are investigating a fire that occurred on Market Street Lampeter, next to the library, on the 30 June, between 7.40-7.50pm.
Police say: "Articles were set alight inside causing damage and the incident is currently being treated as suspicious."
Officers are appealing for any possible witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 24*574878.