POLICE are asking residents in Aberaeron to help them crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town.
Officers say they have seen an increase in graffiti, littering, drug use and intimidation around the town, in particular near the duck stop.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are asking residents to report any issues to them and have put up posters at the duck stop, near the tourist information centre.
In a post to social media, police said: "We have seen an increase in graffiti, littering, drug use, and intimidating and nuisance behaviour in Aberaeron.
“We will not tolerate this behaviour in our communities.
We are kindly asking for local residents to help us tackle this issue."