Police appeal to find missing Aberystwyth man

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Thursday 30th June 2022 11:30 pm
Photos issued by the police tonight (Dyfed-Powys Police )

POLICE have this evening issued an appeal to find a missing Aberystwyth man last seen in the town centre on Thursday afternoon.

Dyfed-Powys Police say that Brian White was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon on Great Darkgate Street and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Brian was last seen on Great Darkgate Street at 2.30pm on Thursday (Dyfed-Powys Police ) (Dyfed-Powys Police)

He is described as approx. 6ft tall, with grey hair, and was wearing a checked shirt and blue jeans, as seen in the CCTV photo above.

Anyone who has seen Brian, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220630-302.

CCTV footage caught on Great Darkgate Street on Thursday afternoon (Dyfed-Powys Police ) (Dyfed-Powys Police)
