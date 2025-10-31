Police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from his Aberystwyth home.
Dyfed-Powys Police say Jenson is described as around 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair which is longer on top.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat.
Police add: “Jenson is likely to be travelling by foot and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen him, or know where he might be, to get in touch.
You can either contact police online at https://orlo.uk/3NFx8 emailing [email protected] or phoning 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
