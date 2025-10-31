TWO wooden bridges that have been fenced off for a number of years on Aberystwyth's castle grounds have been repaired.
Work on the bridges has been completed and they are now open to the public.
The completion is timely as hundreds are expected at the castle grounds next Sunday for the annual remembrance parade and service at the town's war memorial on Castle Point.
Aberystwyth town councillor and Plaid Cymru candidate for the forthcoming Senedd elections, Kerry Ferguson, wrote: "Lovely to see the new bridges open at the Castle grounds - funded by Levelling Up Fund and completed by Ceredigion County Council."
