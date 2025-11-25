Police have this evening (Tuesday) issued an appeal to find 53-year-old Rhian, who has been reported missing from her home in the Aberystwyth area.

Rhian is described as about 5ft 2iches tall, of slim build with greyish/silver hair.

Rhian
Rhian has been reported missing (Dyfed-Powys Police)

Dyfed-Powys Police says she was last seen in the Penparcau area at about midday today, Tuesday, 25 November and was wearing a big blue Puffer coat, black knee-high boots, leggings and a blue hat.

Do you have information that might help us find her? Please, let police know:

🖥️ | https://orlo.uk/dBn8Q

📞 | 101

Quote reference 150 of Nov 25th