Police have this evening (Tuesday) issued an appeal to find 53-year-old Rhian, who has been reported missing from her home in the Aberystwyth area.
Rhian is described as about 5ft 2iches tall, of slim build with greyish/silver hair.
Rhian has been reported missing (Dyfed-Powys Police)
Dyfed-Powys Police says she was last seen in the Penparcau area at about midday today, Tuesday, 25 November and was wearing a big blue Puffer coat, black knee-high boots, leggings and a blue hat.
Do you have information that might help us find her? Please, let police know:
🖥️ | https://orlo.uk/dBn8Q
📞 | 101
Quote reference 150 of Nov 25th
