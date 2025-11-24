Aber Food Surplus has gone through a rebrand and will be relaunching as Porthi Aber in an event next week.
The non-profit social enterprise has been running for eight years, working to redistribute surplus food via a community pantry, platform local growers via an online local veg market and veg box scheme, and providing community food growing spaces.
Realising they needed a new identity that reflected their current reality as more than a food bank, the organisation set out to find their new name, involving 10 volunteer sessions, a four-week public campaign and roughly 17 cups of tea.
Next month, the enterprise is relaunching as Porthi Aber, meaning ‘nourishing Aberystwyth’, in a rebrand that will also relaunch their mission with an updated focus.
On Thursday 4 December the group will be launching their new name, logo and sharing their five key mission areas to deliver a positive impact on food system and climate change.
Laura Cooper, Community Futures Architect at Porthi Aber, said: “It was a great opportunity to engage our community on what they think we should be called, and more importantly, why.
“I’m glad we landed on Porthi Aber and I’m excited to share this and move forward with new enthusiasm and motivation”.
Volunteers and community members were involved in the renaming process, and are now invited along with anyone interested in getting involved, to attend the relaunch on 4 December as part of a day of activities.
The relaunch will be hosted in the Porthi Aber Hub, 5 Great Darkgate Street, from 10-1pm including lunch, when they will share their new aims and focus.
From 3pm stalls, activities, food and drink will be hosted in celebration at the former Post Office building (8 Great Darkgate Street).
The events are free to attend, but donations are welcome.
