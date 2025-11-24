The Wardens return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre in January with their annual, award-winning pantomime.
Following last year’s performance of Dick Whittington, the group will return with the adventurous tale of Robin Hood.
Pantomime aficionado Richard Cheshire writes and directs this amazing production. Working alongside him once more as musical director is the magnificent Elinor Powell.
Join our brave hero Robin Hood (played by Alex Neil) and his merry gang as they battle against the evil Sheriff of Nottingham, played by Nathan Guy.
Joining them are Wardens' stalwarts and audience favourites, Ioan Guile, who will don a cassock to play the part of Friar Tuck, the wonderfully wicked Theresa Jones who takes on the role of the Sheriff’s mum Morgana, and Donna Richards who will play the part of the fabulous fairy, Evergreen.
Fiesty Marion will be played by Miriam Llwyd Davies, Sion Wyn is the crazy comic, Daf the Daft, and the ‘Cambrian News’ own Julie McNicholls Vale is Miss Much, an enthusiastic, vegetable throwing recruit to Robin’s gang.
The company would not be complete without its fantastic chorus, dazzling dancers and talented children from the local community, and incredible backstage crew.
Tickets are selling fast so get yours today. Don’t miss the production’s spectacular sets, incredible choreography, fantastic fights, magical moments, and more.
A BSL Performance will take place on Saturday, 17 January at 7pm with BSL interpreter, Tony Evans. The best seating position to see Tony is on the left side of the theatre, facing the stage.
Get ready to boo the baddies and cheer the goodies when the show opens on Wednesday, 7 January.
With morning shows and matinees until Saturday, 24 January, there are times to suit all.
The first two shows are offered at preview prices so book your tickets without delay.
