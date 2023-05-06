POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing Newcastle Emlyn woman who left her home earlier this morning in an orange Ford Kuga.
Rebecca, known as Becki, left her home in the Newcastle Emlyn area this morning in an orange Ford Kuga Zetec, registration number SR15 FWL.
She is described as white, about 5ft 5inch tall, having shoulder length orangey-brown hair, usually worn in a bun.
She was wearing black tank top, black legging and brown boots.
She does not normally wear glasses.
A police spokesperson said: "Please let us know if you have seen Becki or the vehicle, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20230506-092