Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information to help locate 16-year-old Lily Bradshaw, who has been reported missing from Penparcau, near Aberystwyth.
Lily is white, around 5ft2 and of a slim build. She has dark hair, wears glasses and was last seen on Wednesday evening dressed in black coloured baggy jeans and a hoodie, and grey coloured adidas high top shoes.
It is believed that she used the southbound T1 bus service, which runs between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen, at approximately 7:35pm on Wednesday 15 April.
Lily has connections in Llanrhystud, Mydroilyn and New Quay. She may also be in the Cardigan area.
Please, get in touch with police in the following ways if you have information on Lily’s whereabouts:
Or by phoning 101.
Quote reference: 367 of 15/4
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