AN appeal has been launched this morning to find a missing Talybont man who hasn’t been seen since last night.
Dyfed, who is from Talybont was last seen at around 10.30-11pm on Saturday, 3 December.
Dyfed-Powys Police have this morning launched an appeal to find him.
A police spokesperson said: “He was last seen at his home address in the Ceredigion village at around 10.30pm or 11pm on Saturday, 3 December.
“Dyfed is described as being 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with short mousey brown hair with short ginger beard, and was wearing grey waterproof trousers over jeans, a blue-check padded shirt and woolly hat and wellies.”
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen Dyfed or have information that might help officers find him, to contact them on 101, email [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/DPP101Online
Quote reference: Pp-20221204-013.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.