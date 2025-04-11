Police are appealing for information on two teenagers who have been reported missing.
Isobel and Daniel, both aged 16, have been reported missing from their home in the Cardigan area.
They were last seen together in the Machynlleth area on Monday, 7 April.
Isobel is described as 5ft 3 with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black parker style coat with fur edge, grey jogging bottoms, carrying a large black back pack.
Daniel is described to be 6ft 1 with short dark brown hair, with shaved sides.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a black collared coat, carrying a large camping back pack, which is black, red and grey.
They have connections to the Gloucestershire and Merseyside area.
Do you have information that might help us find them?
Please, let police know either online, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 141 of Apri 7.