Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the incident where a car crashed into campers at a site in Pembrokeshire on Saturdat night.
Three people currently remain in hospital following the incident which occuured at Newgale on Saturday evening, August 12.
Shortly after 10.30 pm several calls were made to emergency services reporting the one-car collision at Newgale Campsite.
A blue Ford Fiesta, which contained a number of occupants, is believed to have been travelling from the direction of Roch in the St Davids direction when it lost control and veered off the road.
It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, including passengers in the car.
The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious.
The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45 am on Sunday.
No arrests have been made at this time.
“We are aware of the considerable amount of interest in this incident which is understandable,” said a police spokesperson.
“The investigation team continues to engage with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“We would respectfully request that speculation is minimised and that anyone with information that may assist the investigation contacts police.”
Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.
“We are especially interested in any dash-cam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale,” added the police spokesperson.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service who sent six ambulances to the scene, said: “We sent six emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and our crews were supported on scene by the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service and search and rescue helicopter.
“One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales, four patients were taken by road to Glangwilli Hospital, and one patient was taken by road to Morriston Hospital.”
A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.40pm on Saturday, August 12th, the St David’s, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard crews were called to an incident at a camping site in Newgale, Haverfordwest.
"One private motor vehicle had left the roadway and collided with multiple tents within the campsite. A total of five casualties were conveyed to hospital, four by road ambulance and one by Coastguard helicopter.
"Dyfed Powys Police, the Ambulance Service and the Coastguard were also in attendance.
"Crews utilised lighting, trauma bags and command support at the scene.
"Crews left the scene at 12.42am on Sunday, August 13, with two fire appliances remaining at the scene to provide lighting for the collision investigation team."
Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted via:
Ringing 101
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20230812-402
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org