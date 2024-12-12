A man has died following a house fire near Llanybydder on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Drefach, along the A475 on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a house.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that an 83-year-old man died at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a property in Drefach, Llanybydder, at around 12.20pm on 11 December.
"The damage to the property was extensive, and sadly, we can confirm one man, aged 83, died at the scene.
"An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire, with Mid and West Wales Fire and rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators likely to be at the house over the weekend.
"The fire, which was contained to one property, is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”
Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue said: "Crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Aberaeron and Aberystwyth Fire Stations were called to an incident in Drefach in Llanybydder.
"Crews responded to a two-storey, domestic property, that was well alight on their arrival and fully involved in fire. Crews utilised three hose reel jets, one 45mm jet, one light portable pump and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. A turntable ladder appliance was also used as a water tower.
"An adjoining property was assessed with no signs of fire spread found."
Earlier this year, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service launched its #IKnowSomeone Campaign, which urges family and friends to check in on their neighbours and relatives, especially those that may be vulnerable, elderly or live alone.
For a free Home Safety Visit, please visit here or call 0800 169 1234.
The A475 between Drefach and Rhydowen was closed whilst crews dealt with the blaze.