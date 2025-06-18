Two sisters who died at Gwynedd’s Nant Gwynant drowned, an inquest has heard.
Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25, from Maltby, South Yorkshire, had travelled to Gwynedd with university friends when tragedy stuck, the inquest on Wednesday, 18 June also heard.
Police were called to Nant Gwynant at 9.31pm on 11 June following a report that one female had been pulled from the water, and another was in the water at the pools on the Watkin Path.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, the Wales Air Ambulance and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter also attended the scene.
The women were pulled from the water at the Watkin Pools.
The inquest has been adjourned for further investigations to take place.
