THE search for a missing man last seen entering the Mawddach river two days before Christmas continues.
North Wales Police this evening issued an update, saying that a police helicopter will conduct searches along the river this weekend, if weather permits.
In a statement, the police said: “Our searches continue for a missing man who was reported have entered the river Mawddach in the Ganllwyd area, near Dolgellau, on Friday 23rd December.
“There continues to be a police presence in the area, with the NPAS helicopter conducting searches of the river from above over the weekend, if weather permits.
“If you are in the area of the river and think you may have seen any items in or around the water, please contact police immediately.
“We would also request that any residents who may have seen the man in the lead up to his disappearance and have not yet spoken to police, please come forward with any information. Contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting iTrace reference 44211.”
The man, who has not been named, is believed to have entered the Mawddach in Ganllwyd on Friday, 23 December.
A specialist marine unit searched the Mawddach on Christmas Eve and emergency services spent the night searching along the Mawddach river from Ganllwyd, down to Llanelltyd and further along the estuary.