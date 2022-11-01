Police hunt on for thieves of Welsh ‘national treasure’
POLICE are hunting ‘heritage criminals’ who have stolen ‘irreplaceable’ stones from a Grade-I listed National Trust estate.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after management of Eglwys Llanerchaeron in Ciliau Aeron near Aberaeron reported the string of thefts beginning in September and continuing into last month.
Llanerchaeron is described on its website as: “An elegant Georgian villa, designed by architect John Nash in 1790, complete with a walled garden, farmyard lake and wild parkland.
It adds that the estate has been ‘remarkably unaltered for over 200 years.’
A spokesperson added: “The value of these stones go beyond monetary value.
“They are an important part of the heritage of Llanerchaeron and the surrounding area.
“Each piece forms part of this historic estate, which was built over 200 years ago and stood before the town of Aberaeron existed.
“These stones form an important part of our local landscape and we want to protect them for everyone, forever.”
Regular visitor and Oakford resident Dr Dominika Komaniecka – who also works at the University of Aberystwyth - shared photos of the damage.
She told the Cambrian News she was shocked to see the state of the walls and feels the criminals are stealing ‘national treasure’ and ‘Welsh heritage’.
A public notice on the estate includes a statement from National Trust manager for Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, Meg Anthony.
It reads: “I’m writing to let you know that unfortunately Llanerchaeron has recently been targeted for opportunistic thefts.
“We have become aware that over recent weeks large, dressed stones are being systematically removed from our estate walls.
“The removal of the stones from our walls is a heritage crime, as these materials are irreplaceable and part of our region’s history.
“We have informed police who are taking the matter seriously as incidents of this kind are becoming more common.
“In the meantime, we would be very grateful for your support and vigilance to help protect Llanerchaeron from unlawful activity which harms historical assets.
“I hope that together we can curtail this activity now!”
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A report was received on Friday, 9 September, that on three occasions over the last few months several stones had been removed from a wall around the graveyard at Eglwys Llanerchaeron.
“A second report was made on Wednesday, 1st October, that more stones had been taken over the previous weekend.”
Police say anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. You can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/6451/22/09/2022/02/C.
