Police investigate alleged racist assault on Aberystwyth promenade

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 6th April 2022 4:46 pm
Pier Aberystwyth
The alleged incident occurred outside the Pier Pressure nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning (Cambrian News )

AN investigation has been launched into an alleged racially aggravated assault on Aberystwyth promenade over the weekend

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that it is investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault that occurred at approximately 2am on Sunday, 3 April, outside the Pier Pressure nightclub.

A police spokesperson said: “A man is alleged to have slapped a 59-year-old man before directing racist language towards him.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220403-118. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Aberystwyth
