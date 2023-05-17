A man has been released on bail after a sexual assault investigation was launched by police into an incident at Aberystwyth Castle toilets on Monday night.
The disabled toilets on the grounds of the historic landmark were cordoned off yesterday (16 May).
Today, Dyfed Powys Police said in a statement: “Officers are investigating following a report of sexual assault in the toilets at Aberystwyth Castle at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, 15 May.
“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”