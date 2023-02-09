POLICE are appealing for information following machinery theft from a Borth holiday park.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating following the theft of a whacker plate, worth £4,800, from Brynowen Holiday Park.
The Bowmag reversible vibratory plate was taken from the Brynowen Holiday Park sometime between 4.30pm on Friday, 3 February, and 11.30am on Tuesday, 7 February.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference: DPP/1216/07/02/2023/02/C.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org