Police investigate serious assault at comedy festival

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 4th May 2022 6:59 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Machynlleth Comedy Festival
The comedy festival was held in Machynlleth over the weekend (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

POLICE have launched an investigation after a teen was hit over the head with a bottle during Machynlleth Comedy Festival, causing ‘substantial injury’.

Dyfed-Powys Police have announced this evening that it is appealing for witnesses to the serious assault that occurred at the comedy festival in Machynlleth on Saturday, 30 April at 10.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 16-year-old male, was sat outside the main tent in the Plas at the time of the assault, when he was approached by a large group of males and was hit over the head with a bottle, causing a substantial injury.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected][1]powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/5301/01/05/2022/02/C

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Dyfed-Powys PoliceMachynlleth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0