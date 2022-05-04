Police investigate serious assault at comedy festival
POLICE have launched an investigation after a teen was hit over the head with a bottle during Machynlleth Comedy Festival, causing ‘substantial injury’.
Dyfed-Powys Police have announced this evening that it is appealing for witnesses to the serious assault that occurred at the comedy festival in Machynlleth on Saturday, 30 April at 10.45pm.
A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 16-year-old male, was sat outside the main tent in the Plas at the time of the assault, when he was approached by a large group of males and was hit over the head with a bottle, causing a substantial injury.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected][1]powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/5301/01/05/2022/02/C
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111
