Police investigate serious assault at comedy festival

The comedy festival was held in Machynlleth over the weekend ( Cambrian News )

POLICE have launched an investigation after a teen was hit over the head with a bottle during Machynlleth Comedy Festival, causing ‘substantial injury’.

Dyfed-Powys Police have announced this evening that it is appealing for witnesses to the serious assault that occurred at the comedy festival in Machynlleth on Saturday, 30 April at 10.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 16-year-old male, was sat outside the main tent in the Plas at the time of the assault, when he was approached by a large group of males and was hit over the head with a bottle, causing a substantial injury.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected][1]powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/5301/01/05/2022/02/C