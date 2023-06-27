Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information after a report of suspicious activity on the River Teifi between Cardigan and Poppit Sands, in the early hours of Sunday, 4 June.
Police said that officers were called at around 4.50am and located two men and a woman in possession of a small inflatable boat that officers believe may have been stolen from the Cardigan area.
At this time, nobody has come forward to report a similar boat stolen, and officers are now appealing for the owner or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PC 57 Littledale at Cardigan Police Station, either online on the Dyfed-Powys Police website, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000479105.