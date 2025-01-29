Police are warning residents in Tregaron to secure their sheds following a spate of burglaries over the weekend.
Officers are investigating a number of burglaries that are reported to have taken place in Tregaron town overnight on Friday 24 January into the morning of Saturday 25 January.
Four sheds and one residential yard were targeted, with a variety of tools being stolen from the properties.
The stolen items include a Stihl BG 68 Leaf Blower, Stihl KM 130 Strimmer, ECHO Hedge Trimmer, Husqvarna Hedge Trimmer and a Milwaukee Grinder
If you have any information, doorbell footage, or have been offered an opportunity to purchase any of the items above, please get in touch with police on 101.