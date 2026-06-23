Police are appealing for information following an allegation of rape at a Young Farmers Club rally earlier this month.

Dyfed-Powys Police says it is investigating an allegation of a rape, reported to have taken place at the Young Farmers Club rally at Wernhalog Farm in Builth Wells on Saturday 13 June.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident was reported to have happened in the portaloo area, sometime between 11pm and 11.45pm that night.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses – or anyone with information that could help - to come forward."

You can contact the police online, by email [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference 26*472649.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.