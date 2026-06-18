Neighbourhood policing teams across mid and west Wales are setting out to visit every home in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.
Starting this month, our Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team (NPPT) will be setting out on their new community initiative to proactively visit and connect with every home across the Dyfed-Powys force area.
Operation Connect is phase two of the team’s plan to effectively increase communications and listen to communities at a local level, following the launch of their two-way messaging system ‘Dyfed-Powys Connects’ in September 2025, and has a target of knocking on 257,416 residential property doors across the force area within the next three years.
Chief Inspector Dominic Jones said: "It is vital that we make every effort to connect with those who live and work in our communities, as our public deserves to know their local police teams and feel a genuine sense of trust and confidence in Dyfed-Powys Police.
“I know how much our Neighbourhood Policing Teams care about their areas, and we are undertaking this work because we truly care about the communities we serve.”
This operation has been created with the public at its core by making in person visits and knocking on doors to make valuable connections, ensuring that our NPPTs will be our most visible resource across the force. By increasing an overall physical presence in our communities, the NPPTs will allow us to maximise our accessibility to the public we serve.
To ensure further targeted activity in tackling local concerns, during their visits PCSOs will assist residents in completing priority surveys.
Ch Insp Jones added: “By reporting back on our progress through 'You Said, We Did,' we will continue to build, solve problems, and maintain lasting relationships with the communities we serve."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.