Emergency services were put through their paces this week in Aberystwyth as they simulated a tractor crash into a crowd of people.
Fire crews, police, ambulance and students all took part in the mock event at Aberystwyth University on Tuesday, 16 June, which simulated a high‑pressure incident during a protest, where a tractor was driven into protesters and nearby vehicles after the driver suffered a medical episode.
The scenario created multiple casualties with a range of injuries, including people trapped inside their vehicle, giving crews a realistic and challenging environment to work in. Special‑effects makeup and prosthetic injuries worn by actors helped create a highly lifelike and immersive training environment.
Representing Mid and West Wales Fire Rescue Service were Wholetime and On‑Call Firefighters from Aberystwyth Fire Station, supported by Control Room Operators at the Joint Fire Control Centre in Bridgend.
The exercise provided an opportunity for Firefighters to develop their skills in triage, trauma care, road traffic collision procedures and the safe extrication of casualties.
The complexity of the simulated incident required close collaboration between Fire and Rescue Service crews, officers and partner agencies, testing their ability to coordinate effectively, manage a dynamic scene and bring the situation to a safe resolution as efficiently as possible.
The exercise concluded with a debrief, allowing all agencies to review their response, share learning points and identify opportunities to further strengthen multi‑agency coordination.
The fire service said: "Training scenarios of this scale play a vital role in ensuring emergency services are fully prepared for complex incidents, helping to refine communication, decision‑making and operational effectiveness under pressure.
"MAWWFRS extends its thanks to Aberystwyth University for hosting and coordinating the event, as well as to partner agencies and the student volunteers whose participation made the scenario as realistic and valuable as possible.”
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