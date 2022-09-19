Police investigation launched following attack on child
AN investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old child was assaulted in Bow Street on Sunday evening.
Officers have been making door-to-door enquiries following the attack by a person wearing all black clothing at around 7pm on Sunday evening, 18 September, on the Cae’r Odyn estate, near Ysgol Rhydypennau.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The child was alarmed but not harmed.
“House-to-house enquiries, CCTV enquiries, and an area search were carried out on Sunday evening, however no male matching the description was found in the area.
“Officers also carried out patrols in the area for a number of hours following the incident.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
