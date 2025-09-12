On Saturday 13 September it will be an offence to fly unmanned aircraft (drones) below 2,000 ft without permission to enable Dyfed-Powys Police to facilitate a “lawful and peaceful protest”.
It comes ahead of an anti-immigration protest planned for 12pm on Broad Street the same day, triggering some local businesses to shut and a community event ‘Beats Against Borders’ to be cancelled.
Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 10-1pm for the protest, which will see Reform Councillor Karl Lewis for Llandinam with Dolfor speak alongside local resident Dorothy Jackson.
Newly formed group Newtown Action Committee have organised the “peaceful protest”, with their event posters calling to “send them back - illegal immigrants go home” and “we’re not a charity in Wales - stop the boats.”
In response, a counter-protest has also been organised by the newly formed group Undod/ Solidarity Mid-Wales at Market Hall off Newtown High Street for 11.45am the same day.
The “peaceful demonstration” is described as a response of “solidarity, unity and kindness” to the anti-immigration protest.
The counter-protest will see Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville-Roberts and Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden speak amongst others.
Witherden’s office confirmed he was invited to speak at both protests, but will only be speaking at the counter-protest.
Beats Beyond Borders community event aiming to ‘celebrate and support different cultures in our area’ was due to take place the same day, but has been postponed due to “mounting concerns about safety risks”.
The Newtown Park Run has also been cancelled for the same morning, citing “other local events utilising the shared space”.
Several businesses on Broad Street are also said to be closing that day, with a response from Newtown Action Committee stating that the group have liaised with the local council and police, done risk assessments, paid for first aiders, adding: “We as a committee apologise to shop owners on Broad Street who feel they need close, but it won’t be our supporters doing anything to discourage people to the town.
“But we can’t control everyone, and if others are looking to come spoil things, I hope the police will step in.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said officers have “plans and resources in place to respond appropriately should the need arise”, adding that “drone users flying inside the restricted airspace that have not been granted permission will be committing an offence and could be prosecuted as well as having their equipment seized and confiscated.”
The protests will take place the same day as the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest organised by Tommy Robinson in London.
As of 8 September, 30,164 people crossed the Channel to the UK on small boats, up from 22,440 for the same period in 2024 according to the Home Office.
The highest year on record for small boat crossings was 2022, when 45,755 arrived that year.
