A Borth woman has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after her Shar Pei dog injured a woman in Ystrad Meurig.
Donna Williams, of Rest Harrow, Cliff Drive, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Shar Pei called Diesel that was “dangerously out of control” and caused injury to Claire Archer in Ystrad Meurig on 20 April this year.
Williams was fined £80 and must also pay compensation to the victim of £840.
Magistrates said they are “satisfied that the dog does not constitute a danger to the public as this was an isolated incident and that Williams “is a fit and proper person to be in charge of the dog.”
