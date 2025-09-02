Police in Aberystwyth say they are conducting plain clothed patrols in a bid to crack down on shoplifting in the town.
Local officers have conducted high visibility and plain clothed patrols in recent days which has led to a number of people being charged.
Giving a snapshot, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth Police posted on social media: "On Saturday 30 August, we received information regarding two persons detained for shoplifting at Morrisons.
"Miriam Amer aged 43, has been charged with going equipped and theft and Michael Llewellyn aged 37, has also been charged with theft.
"On Sunday 31 August officers conducted a stop search of a male where stolen items from M&S was located.
"David Bishop aged 36, has been charged for the offence of theft.
"On Monday 1 September, officers observed two males acting suspiciously outside Tesco and M&S.
"Both stopped, searched and stolen items were located from a shoplift which took place minutes before. Billy Gosling aged 26 was charged with theft and Ben Anslow aged 22 was charged with handling stolen goods.
"We understand the impact that shoplifting is having on businesses and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team have and continue to visit businesses to give crime prevention advice.
"Officers are conducting high visibility and plain clothes patrols in and around Aberystwyth to tackle the problem.
"If you see suspicious activity, please report it."
