Police launched an appeal earlier this week following the theft of around 75 sheep from a Ceredigion farm.
On Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating following the theft of the lamb yearlings from a farm in Rhydlewis, Newcastle Emlyn.
Giving an update on Thursday, a police spokesperson said: "We can now confirm that 63 ewes have been recovered from three locations within the Dyfed Powys Police area in the last four days."
Inspector Matthew Howells added: “I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal, and the appeal from the owner, which was shared over 700 times and reached communities all over Wales and further afield.
"The support from farming communities near and afar has been vitally important in securing a positive outcome.
"I’d also like to thank those who came forward with information which enabled my officers to respond quickly, ensuring the safe return of these animals to their rightful owner.”
One man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of theft. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.