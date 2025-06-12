Circus Mondao is coming to town, Aberystwyth town to be exact, and the cast and crew cannot wait.
Ringmistress Petra Jackson told the ‘Cambrian News’: “We are so pleased to return to Aberystwyth with a spectacular show for you all to enjoy.
“This is a show that will blow your mind with spectacular dangerous feats, a funny clown, showgirls, ponies, talented artistes... and just too much to mention.”
She added: “This is a traditional circus with the unique atmosphere that can only be felt in Mondao’s traditional big top.
“We keep to circus traditions , but also move with the times [using] amazing technical lighting effects, music and production.
“This is a show not to be missed and not to be confused with others.”
Back by popular demand is Chile’s award-winning funny clown Kikin, Miss Madalane’s Ponies and the circus showgirls.
And the pirates are coming too! Watch out as they search for treasure at the circus!
See the Pirates of Tangier Acrobats, sword balancing with Antoinette and the ‘You Spin Me Around RollerR Skaters.
Petra added: “This year we feature one of the most daring acts to ever be featured at Circus Mondao. This is an act not for the faint-hearted. Cinzia and Ronaldo will have you on the edge of your seat.”
As if all that wasn’t enough, there will also be equine and aerial artistry with Miss Maria, the giant space wheel and Luan and Ronaldo, direct from Brazil and more.
Circus Mondao will be at Llety Gwyn fields in Llanbadarn. Performances run from Wednesday, 18 June until Sunday, 22 June.
There are various times, prices and special offers available throughout the run. From 18-20 June, see the show at 4.45pm and 7.45pm. On Saturday, 21 there are shows at 2pm and 5pm and at 2pm on Sunday 22 June.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.