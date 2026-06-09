Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the theft of a Volkswagen campervan in Llandrindod Wells.
The vehicle is green and white with the registration WP02 VMK. It was last seen on Monday 25 May, parked in a car park behind Plas Dinham in Llandrindod Wells.
The vehicle is believed to have been taken sometime between Tuesday 26 May and Saturday 30 May.
Do you have any information that could help our investigation? If so, get in touch online, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 26*428768
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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