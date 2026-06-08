Pwllheli RNLI rescued a man on a broken down yacht.
On 3 June, Pwllheli RNLI was called to assist the yachtsman in difficulty near the Pwllheli harbour entrance.
The 10-metre sailing vessel, with one person on board, had suffered broken down.
The RNLI arrived at 4pm and towed the yacht to Pwllheli Marina. The sole occupant was unharmed, and no further assistance was required once the vessel had been securely moored.
Launch Authority, Trevor Jones praised this sailor for doing the right thing, adding: “We would encourage all mariners to carry reliable means of communication, such as a VHF radio, and to ensure someone ashore is aware of their plans. If you find yourself in difficulty on water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.