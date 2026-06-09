Police are appealing for help to find two people following an incident in Barmouth.
North Wales Police released photographs of the people they are looking for on Facebook, along with the following post.
“We are seeking the identity of the two people in the photos.
“We need to speak to them in connection to an incident in Barmouth.
“If you know who either of these people are, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000409215.”
The police spokesperson added: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual.
“However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
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