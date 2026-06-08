Police are appealing for help to find this man, following reports of an incident in Tywyn.
North Wales Police released this picture of the man they are looking for on Facebook.
A police spokesperson said: “We are seeking the identity of the person in the below photo.
“We would like to speak with them around an incident in Tywyn.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000346583.
“We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.