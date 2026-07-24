Police are appealing for help to find two men missing in Gwynedd since Tuesday.
North Wales Police said on Thursday that the men were last seen near a beach in Pwllheli.
A police spokesperson said: “Concerns were raised this morning for the whereabouts of Simon and Connor, who were last seen in the vicinity of the beach off Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli at approximately 6.30pm on Tuesday 21st July.
“They were believed to be heading to the beach with inflatable kayaks.”
Chief Inspector Ian Roberts added: "Officers are conducting enquiries and searching in the locality, supported by colleagues from HM Coastguard.
"If you were on the beach on Tuesday evening, or have any information that could help us find Simon and Connor, please contact us via our live webchat or on 101 quoting reference O118860."
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