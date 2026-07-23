A Gwynedd village is the subject of a new book by Richard Mayou.
‘The Aberdyfi Guide’ is the culmination of a lifetime of exploring and researching one of Wales' most beautiful coastal communities.
The retired Professor of Psychiatry and Fellow of Nuffield College at Oxford University has visited Aberdyfi every year of his life and had a home there since 1952.
Richard said: “When I was 10, my parents bought a decrepit house on an estuary headland two miles upriver from Aberdyfi.
“Since then, my family and I have walked, swum and explored the area. Above all, we have enjoyed astounding views of the weather, tides and wildlife. It has taken me a lifetime to discover how extensive the history of Aberdyfi is, and how much evidence of an underappreciated past we can still find on the ground.”
‘The Aberdyfi Guide’ is richly illustrated with colour maps, aeriel photography, historical photographs and images that aid the exploration of the long and surprisingly significant history of Aberdyfi. Mayou traces its evolution from a sheltered estuary landing place into a fishing port, industrial hub, and later a seaside village shaped by tourism.
“This is not a definitive history,” he added.
“It is an overview which can be read from beginning to end or dipped into. It is also a picture book in which each image and caption complements the main text but can be enjoyed in its own right. There is more to discover and I would welcome corrections and comments at [email protected].
“For me, it has been an opportunity to meet many people who know and care a great deal about Dyfi life, and its geography and history. My acknowledgements are many and are listed at the end of the book.”
The guide, published by Y Lolfa, includes walks in the village and surrounding area.
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