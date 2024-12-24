Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that an arrest has been made following the death of thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Jones (pictured) of Llanpumsaint last night, who was hit by a car whilst out walking his dog in the Carmarthenshire village.
Police can now confirm the vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal road traffic collision in Llanpumsaint on Monday, December 23 has been located.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “One man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for a collision, and failing to report a collision.
“The road remains closed. Residents will see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.
“The family of the man who died in the collision continue to be supported by specially trained officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
“The force would like to thank everyone who responded to their appeal with information.
The collision happened near to Caer Salem Baptist Chapel sometime between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on December 23 while Mr Jones was walking his dog.
Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone travelling in the area at the time who have dashcam on their vehicles, or anyone with a doorbell camera or CCTV to check the footage and get in touch.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20241223-290.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org